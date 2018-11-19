First appearing on screen leaning out of a car door, the former football manager gave footie fans flashbacks to transfer deadline day where Redknapp was often seen giving impromptu press conferences out of his car window…

And during the first challenge of the series – the ominously-titled Hell Holes ­– the former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur boss was required to lean out of the front of a jeep to retrieve gold stars from a pit containing mud crabs and spiders.

Once again, viewers revelled in the same shot…

And just to ensure he provided enough entertainment for the evening, Redknapp also dropped a bombshell of an anecdote to fellow contestants Nick Knowles, Sair Khan and John Barrowman in the jeep.

"I used to think I was a good driver but I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day,” the 71-year-old started.

"She got out the car and I thought she’d crossed the road and I pulled forward and she fell into the road and a bus stopped literally yards away and the most amazing part of the story probably, my grand-daughter is sitting on top of the bus and sees all of this.

"Unreal."

And all that was only in day one. Who knows what other stories he's going to come out with during the next few weeks?

I'm a Celeb continues 9pm tonight, ITV