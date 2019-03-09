Ant McPartlin returns to TV as Britain’s Got Talent unveils new 2019 promo
Ant is reunited with Dec on TV for the first time in nearly a year
TV double act Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have reunited on screen for the first time in nearly a year with a new advert for Britain’s Got Talent.
The minute-long promo, set to hit screens over the weekend, sees Dec conduct an orchestra comprised of uniquely talented folk playing Land of Hope and Glory on a variety of instruments.
When he haphazardly drops his baton, Ant appears next to him to help him continue.
As well as promising more talent than you can shake (or in Dec’s case, drop) a stick at, the trailer also features Amanda Holden as a magician’s assistant helping to saw a woman in half, David Walliams on the cymbals and Alesha Dixon pressing her red buzzer.
Head honcho Simon Cowell also features, pushing the much-coveted golden buzzer.
Ant’s return comes after the presenter, 43, took a step back from his work commitments in 2018, following a conviction for drink-driving.
After paying an £86,000 fine, he opted not to return for the remaining two episodes of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, the live shows of Britain’s Got Talent, or I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! where Holly Willoughby stood in as his replacement.
He made his return to work earlier this year for BGT auditions and emotionally accepted the National Television Award for Best Presenter with Dec via video link.
Receiving the award for a historic 18th time, Ant said, “Thank you. This is a genuine shock, especially this year. I’m shaking! Obviously, thank you to everybody. I really don't feel like I can accept this award, this year."
Thanking his co-presenter Dec, he added, "There's one reason we won this award this year, and that's this guy. His hard work, dedication, wit and being the best mate there is out there."
Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV in April