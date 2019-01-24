The duo – who won the award via public vote despite Ant McPartlin missing I'm A Celeb, the live stages of Britain's Got Talent and the final episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway – accepted the world record certificates on stage at the BGT auditions in The London Palladium.

“We wouldn’t have got any of the National Television Awards if it wasn’t for you voting!" Ant said, after a two minute standing ovation from the audience. "This is for you!”

Dec then chimed in: "It’s genuinely a really exciting moment! We’re record breakers!”

The duo beat out Ant's I'm a Celeb stand-in Holly Willoughby and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield to take home the award at the 2019 ceremony.

Ant made a long-awaited return to his TV hosting duties earlier this month, as the Britain's Got Talent auditions kicked off in the capital. His first episode back is due to air later this year.