The winners are announced on stage at a glitzy ceremony held at London's O2 arena and hosted by Dermot O'Leary. But if you're running a bit behind – or can't quite commit to the two-and-a-half-hour broadcast –then you can find details of all the winners listed below, as they're announced.

Best Factual Entertainment

Ambulance

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Gogglebox

WINNER: Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Best New Drama

A Discovery of Witches

WINNER: Bodyguard

Girlfriends

Killing Eve

The Cry

Best Daytime

Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The Jeremy Kyle Show

WINNER: This Morning

Best Newcomer

Aedan Duckworth - Oliver Morgan, Hollyoaks

Alexandra Mardell - Emma Brooker, Coronation Street

WINNER: James Moore - Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale

Newt Mohan - Dr Rashid "Rash" Masum, Casualty

Ricky Champ - Stuart Highway, EastEnders

Best TV Judge

WINNER: David Walliams

Louis Tomlinson

Robbie Williams

Robert Rinder

Simon Cowell

Best Comedy

Benidorm

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father

Mrs Brown's Boys

WINNER: Peter Kay's Car Share

The Big Bang Theory

Best Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jodie Comer - Villanelle, Killing Eve

Jodie Whittaker - The Doctor, Doctor Who

Michelle Keegan - L Cpl Georgia Lane, Our Girl

WINNER: Richard Madden - Sgt David Budd, Bodyguard

Best Quiz Show

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A League of Their Own

Catchphrase

Pointless

WINNER: The Chase

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

All Round to Mrs Brown's

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

WINNER: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Love Island

The Graham Norton Show

Best Serial Drama Performance

Bonnie Langford - Carmel Kazemi, EastEnders

WINNER: Danny Dyer - Mick Carter, EastEnders

Emma Atkins - Charity Dingle, Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd - David Platt, Coronation Street

Lucy Pargeter - Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

Special Recognition Award

David Dimbleby

Best Drama

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Who

Our Girl

WINNER: Peaky Blinders

Best TV Presenter

WINNER: Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Best Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent

Dancing on Ice

WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

Best Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

WINNER: Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

The NTAs 2019 will be broadcast live on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 on ITV