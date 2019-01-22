The National Television Awards mark the one time every year when TV viewers get to have their say on their favourite shows of the past 12 months.

The big hitters are all nominated – from Bodyguard to Doctor Who, Killing Eve to Peaky Blinders – and viewers have been voting right up until noon on Tuesday 22nd January.

The winners are announced on stage at a glitzy ceremony held at London's O2 arena and hosted by Dermot O'Leary. But if you're running a bit behind – or can't quite commit to the two-and-a-half-hour broadcast –then you can find details of all the winners listed below, as they're announced.

Best Factual Entertainment

Ambulance
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Gogglebox
WINNER: Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off

Best New Drama

A Discovery of Witches
WINNER: Bodyguard
Girlfriends
Killing Eve
The Cry

Best Daytime

Good Morning Britain
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
The Jeremy Kyle Show
WINNER: This Morning

Best Newcomer

Aedan Duckworth - Oliver Morgan, Hollyoaks
Alexandra Mardell - Emma Brooker, Coronation Street
WINNER: James Moore - Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale
Newt Mohan - Dr Rashid "Rash" Masum, Casualty
Ricky Champ - Stuart Highway, EastEnders

Best TV Judge

WINNER: David Walliams
Louis Tomlinson
Robbie Williams
Robert Rinder
Simon Cowell

Best Comedy

Benidorm
Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father
Mrs Brown's Boys
WINNER: Peter Kay's Car Share
The Big Bang Theory

Best Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jodie Comer - Villanelle, Killing Eve
Jodie Whittaker - The Doctor, Doctor Who
Michelle Keegan - L Cpl Georgia Lane, Our Girl
WINNER: Richard Madden - Sgt David Budd, Bodyguard

Best Quiz Show

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
A League of Their Own
Catchphrase
Pointless
WINNER: The Chase

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

All Round to Mrs Brown's
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
WINNER: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Love Island
The Graham Norton Show

Best Serial Drama Performance

Bonnie Langford - Carmel Kazemi, EastEnders
WINNER: Danny Dyer - Mick Carter, EastEnders
Emma Atkins - Charity Dingle, Emmerdale
Jack P Shepherd - David Platt, Coronation Street
Lucy Pargeter - Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

Special Recognition Award

David Dimbleby

Best Drama

Call The Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Who
Our Girl
WINNER: Peaky Blinders

Best TV Presenter

WINNER: Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield

Best Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent
Dancing on Ice
WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor

Best Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
WINNER: Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

The NTAs 2019 will be broadcast live on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 on ITV

