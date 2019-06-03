The multiple award-winning series, which has brought international fame to hopefuls such as Diversity, Susan Boyle and Tokio Myers, is a sure-fire spring ratings smash for ITV, with last series' final scoring over 10 million viewers.

The 13th series also marked Anthony McPartlin's return to our screens full-time alongside co-presenter Declan Donnelly, after taking 2018 off following a stint in rehab for alcohol issues.

Here's everything you need to know about Britain's Got Talent as it reaches the grand final...

When is the Britain's Got Talent final on TV?

The live Britain's Got Talent final takes place on Sunday 2nd June from 7:30pm-10:05pm on ITV.

More like this

Can I still get tickets for Britain's Got Talent 2019?

Fans can still apply for tickets for the final (for free) through the Applause Store, though spots are limited.

Who's through to the Britain's Got Talent final?

You can see a full list of the finalists here. Where else would you get to watch a mind-reading dog go up against a social media magician or a comedy pianist take on some performing primary school kids?

Who's going to win Britain's Got Talent?

While we can't give you a definitive answer to that until after the final, we can tell you that in a RadioTimes.com poll of over almost 3,700 people, it was incredibly tight between two acts in particular...

Who are the Britain's Got Talent 2019 Golden Buzzer acts?

The Golden Buzzer acts, chosen by the judges and Ant and Dec, are as follows, but only two of them have made it through to the grand final – and no Golden Buzzer act has ever won the competition before.

David Walliams: Flakefleet Primary School

Alesha Dixon: Giorga Borg

Simon Cowell: Kojo Anim

Amanda Holden: Chapter 13

Ant and Dec: Akshat Singh

Who are the Britain's Got Talent judges?

All four judges are back for the thirteenth round - with Amanda Holden being as bold to say she will never, ever leave unless Simon sacks her.

Britain's Got Talent Donchez (ITV/Syco/Thames)

"I actually think we’ve gone past that stage of even having those conversations where they all think I make the decisions on who stays and goes,” Cowell joked about the line-up. “I just think we’re all kind of stuck with each other now!”

Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern agrees, believing the line-up will remain the same for several years to come.

Speaking to Christine Lampard in for Lorraine last year, he explained, "The judges have been the same for seven years. I don't think they'll change for the next two, three, four years.

"It just works, everyone gets on and everyone has a good time."

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: David Walliams (Syco/Thames/ITV, FT) Syco/Thames/ITV

However, David Walliams has hinted the next run of the show may very well be his last, as his contract is due to run out this year.

"I have one more year, and then my contract is up. [After that?] We shall see," he told heat! magazine.

Ant is back with Dec to present Britain's Got Talent 2019

After stepping back from his television hosting duties in April after he was convicted of drink-driving, Ant is returning to host Britain's Got Talent. He'll once again join Dec for the show's live auditions, which are filmed in January 2019.

The pair were pictured together, looking all smiles ahead of filming on 18th January.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrive at The Royal Palladium for Britain's Got Talent auditions on 18th January 2019 (Getty)

Although Ant McPartlin was seen throughout all of the pre-recorded BGT auditions in last year's show, he was absent for the entire live week of shows. It meant that co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosted the live semi-finals and the grand final by himself (which he certainly kicked off in style).

Ant and Dec on Britain's Got Talent (ITV)

The judges are also pleased to have Ant and Dec reunited for the latest series.

"This year has been so lovely," said Amanda Holden. "The live shows were not the same without Ant."

"It’s been like getting the family back together, it just feels normal," agreed Alesha Dixon. "We’ve been working together for so long now that when we’re together it just feels right."

David Walliams added, "It was lovely to see when they stepped back on the stage together in London how excited people were to see them together. It was really emotional and I was pleased for them. It was just how it always was.

"Ant and Dec are really nice blokes and they are ‘what you see is what you get’ type of people. It’s not like they have a persona that's different to how they are on TV, that's why people love them so much, they're just so natural and themselves. It was nice being back together."

What does the winner of Britain's Got Talent get?

As well as getting a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance, there's also a big cash prize for whoever wins...

Who has previously won Britain's Got Talent?

The full list of Britain's Got Talent winners is here – the most recent victor is comedian Lost Voice Guy. The stand-up became the first ever comedian of the talent show when he won in 2018.

Where are Britain's Got Talent's live shows filmed?

In 2018, BGT moved out of a TV studio for the first time and instead the live shows were held at Hammersmith Apollo in London, where they are expected to return to for 2019.

Although the staging looked amazing, the broadcast didn't always go so smoothly. During bad weather in the first semi-final, the live show dropped off air for over 10 minutes. Oops.

"It has to be in a theatre and I’ll tell you why," explained Simon ahead of BGT's 12th series in 2018. "We go into a studio and make it look like a theatre, it’s like buying a Mini and trying to make it look like a Rolls Royce! There’s something about the theatre element.

David Walliams, Anthony McPartlin, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Declan Donnelly and Alesha Dixon at Britain's Got Talent auditions in 2018 (Getty, EH)

"So whenever we do the live shows in a studio, something, that gloss, glow, whatever you want to call it, is missing for me. So I’m thrilled because this year I have got my own way...again."

Advertisement

How do I audition for Britain's Got Talent?

Applications are now closed for BGT 2019, but when they open for next year's series, you should be able to find all the information you need to enter here.