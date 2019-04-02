The 48-year-old actor is the only judge who has appeared on every series of the ITV talent show, which is set to launch its 13th series this Saturday 6th April 2019.

And Holden has now said that there’s already been talks about who’s returning to the judging panel for its 14th edition.

“Simon’s already discussing next year and has said he wants us all back but you never know!” she explained.

“I’d like to be back, I can’t ever imagine not doing it. When I do leave I want it to be on my terms, so I’ll be like, ‘If you’re sacking me then give me a heads up and I’ll do a speech about giving up my chair for someone else!’. I’ll never voluntarily go, I love this show too much and I just think that for as long as it’s going I want to be a part of it.”

She added, “It’s the beating heart of Britain, I do believe that.”

However, Holden probably doesn't need to worry about being forced out her chair, with music mogul Cowell, 59, saying he thinks the panel will remain the same.

“I actually think we’ve gone past that stage of even having those conversations where they all think I make the decisions on who stays and goes,” he joked. “I just think we’re all kind of stuck with each other now!”

Holden will be joined by Cowell and fellow returning judges Alesha Dixon and David Walliams to assess the best of Britain’s talent.

The show also marks Ant McPartlin’s return to TV, after the veteran presenter pulled out his previous commitments in 2018 following a drink-driving conviction.

“Oh, this year has been so lovely!” Holden said. “The live shows were not the same without Ant.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday 6th April at 7:15pm on ITV