“I think [Ant] will be missed but Dec will do a sterling job,” she said. “And Alesha and I will be on hand to step in.”

The judge then joked that her and Donnelly could form a new presenting duo. “I think Mand and Dec has a good ring to it,” she said.

Ant was arrested and subsequently charged for drink driving on Sunday 18th March, and has pulled out of current working commitments.