Posting a promotional image of the new series on social media, the 47-year-old wrote, “I have no idea what I am pointing at but Britain’s Got Talent is back on ITV on Saturday 6th of April.”

The announcement comes shortly after the teaser trailer for the thirteenth series was released, showing Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon taking part in a rather unorthodox orchestra.

The latest run also welcomes Ant McPartlin back on a full-time basis, marking his return to screens after he stood down from all TV commitments in March last year following a drink-driving conviction.

That series saw him only front the audition stages, leaving his co-presenter Declan Donnelly to host the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent solo.

More like this

Speaking at the first round of auditions at the London Palladium, Ant said to the crowd, “Oh god, I'm really, really emotional now,” he said. “I’ve missed you all. As for you [Dec], I’ve missed you! Thank you for a very lovely welcome.”

Last year, Lost Voice Guy was the overall winner of Britain’s Got Talent, the first comedian to ever take the competition’s top prize and earn a place on stage at the Royal Variety Performance.

While we’re yet to see what array of talent we can look forward to this year, the series looks set to be one of the most emotional yet, with the once stone-hearted Cowell already tearing up over a talented former police dog.

We’re also expected to get another helping of Britain’s Got Talent this year, with an ‘All Stars’ edition of the show also rumoured to include Susan Boyle.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on Saturday 6th April