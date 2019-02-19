BGT opera singer Paul Potts also competed in the final, but like Boyle, failed to finish in the top tier.

After the contest, Boyle admitted she was slightly saddened by the loss.

“Of course, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed, but also deep down I didn’t think I would win. Secretly you hold out hope that you just might because that’s what drives you to do your best in a competition,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve never really considered myself a champion, I’m just me, Susan Boyle.”

However, she was also quick to point out she is by no means a loser overall: “I’m so fortunate that I have a great career to go back to.”

The singer also reminisced about her first performance in the 2009 Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

“I particularly love hearing peoples stories about where they were when they first watched the YouTube clip, what it meant to them, the memories it invoked and how years on they still get the same emotions watching it,” she says. “It was a special moment in time and one that I wanted to bring back.”

Boyle added, laughing: “Although I’ve changed a fair bit in my appearance since 2009, back then it looked like I’d got dressed in the dark!”

However, this might not be her last time performing on a Got Talent show. During this year’s BGT auditions, RadioTimes.com learned she took to the stage again, wowing audiences with – you guessed it – a cover of I Dreamed a Dream.

Advertisement

Exactly why Boyle performed isn't clear, but it might have something to do with Simon Cowell's plans to introduce Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, another series that will see former stars of the Got Talent franchise compete against one another.