“I have goosebumps on my goosebumps,” marvelled Cowell. “Oh my god, Susan, that really, really took me back, all those years. I can remember vividly… how disgusting I was on the day before you sang.

“And then what you did and what happened afterwards and to end the show… it’s been an amazing night. I mean, seriously, it was fantastic. You’re a champion.”

Fans took to Twitter to praise Boyle’s stunning rendition of the song.

But will Boyle’s performance be enough secure the America's Got Talent win she is looking for after she finished second to Diversity back in 2009?

The result of the competition – which also includes BGT's Paul Potts – is now up to a panel of superfans from 50 states, who will vote to crown the champion.

The winner will be revealed during the results finale on Monday 18th February.

Relive Susan's memorable Britain's Got Talent audition here: