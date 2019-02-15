Britain's Got Talent to introduce new 'Champions' spin-off series following US success
Simon Cowell has revealed plans for a contest inviting back past Got Talent stars
Britain's Got Talent fans, rejoice! The UK version of the show is set to get a Champions spin-off in addition to its main series.
According to Simon Cowell, the new show would follow the format of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, featuring past winners and finalists from the globale Got Talent franchise competing to be crowned the ultimate winner.
America’s Got Talent: The Champions, currently airing in the US and on Netflix in the UK, has seen the likes of Susan Boyle and last year’s BGT winner Lost Voice Guy return to perform for viewers.
Both Boyle and original BGT champ Paul Potts are competing in the contest’s final.
“So we’ve now got AGT and we’ve got AGT Champions,” Cowell told The Sun. "That was a very good change so there will be a BGT Champions. We are 100 per cent not resting on our laurels."
This follows news that Cowell is also planning a major X Factor shake-up, with celebrities due to compete on the show in an all-star format similar to Strictly Come Dancing.
“The time feels right, and it will be a huge change,” Cowell said. “We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year.
“I think it’s going to be huge, it’s the best I’ve felt about this show in years.”
Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV in 2019