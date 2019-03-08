David Walliams is now the only BGT judge yet to push his Golden Buzzer.

A short video on the Britain's Got Talent Twitter feed showed Ant and Dec throwing golden confetti everywhere after choosing their Golden Buzzer act.

Later that same day, former Strictly winner Alesha Dixon also pressed the buzzer for an act.

More like this

“I just pressed my Golden Buzzer,” she said. “I feel so happy. I feel amazing!”

Without giving anything away about her act, she turned to co-judge Holden and said, “It was amazing, right?”

Britain's Got Talent is currently filming the auditions stage ahead of the show's return to TV later this year.

The 2019 series welcomes Ant back on screen full-time, after the 43-year-old decided to take time off last year following a conviction for drink-driving.

“Thank you for such a warm welcome back,” said Ant on the first day of auditions. "I've missed you all.

“What a great show to come back to, I'm thrilled, I'm over the moon. Shall we move on before I cry?”

It’s already been a highly emotional round of auditions, with Ant and Dec receiving the National Television Award for Best TV Presenter while working on the ITV talent show.

Having won the award, which is voted for by members of the public, Ant said, “This a shock, especially this year."

Turning to co-presenter Dec, he continued, “The one reason we won the award this year was because of this guy: his hard-work, dedication, wit, funniness and being the best mate there is out there. I love you mate, well done.”

Their efforts saw them also be awarded a Guinness World Record for winning the NTA 18 times in a row.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV in spring