How do I get tickets to Britain’s Got Talent 2019 auditions?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to attend the auditions. Nothing wrong with you in particular (you’re downright fab, if you ask us), it’s just that filming finished in February this year.

How do I get tickets to Britain’s Got Talent 2019 live shows?

All tickets are available (for free) via the website Applause Store.

As tickets will be in high demand, you should sign up to a mailing list to be notified when tickets become available.

While all seats are free, audiences are chosen to come on a first come, first served basis, so it’s best to arrive early on the day itself. Plus, as not everyone who gets a ticket actually turns up, BGT deliberately over-issues a percentage of tickets to compensate for no-shows and ensure a full studio audience.

When are Britain’s Got Talent 2019's live shows?

They start on Bank Holiday Monday 27th May and are stripped nightly across the week until Friday, with the final on Sunday 2nd June after a day off on the Saturday.