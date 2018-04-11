And speaking at the launch of the new series of Britain’s Got Talent, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Siobhan Greene confirmed that Donnelly will do the same for the climax of this year’s BGT.

If this year follows previous series, there will be a total of five live semi-finals stripped across a week at the end of May, culminating with the live final on Saturday.

Prior to that, however, viewers will see seven weeks of Ant and Dec in action together in the auditions and knock-out rounds which were recorded before McPartlin's arrest.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday 14th April