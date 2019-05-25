The judge pressed her Golden Buzzer for the young singer after she performed her own original song 10 – and Giorgia went straight through to the live shows.

It makes Giorgia the youngest ever contestant to receive the all-important golden pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star on the rise…

More like this

Meet BGT 2019 Golden Buzzer star Giorgia Borg

Age 11 (10 at time of audition)

From Malta

YouTube Giorgia Borg Official

Instagram giorgiaborg_official

Twitter GiorgiaBorg

Has Giorgia Borg sung before?

Britain’s Got Talent is not Giorgia’s first appearance in the spotlight, with the singer having entered singing several international contests before.

Giorgia appeared Italy's televised competition ‘Una Stella Sta Nascendo in 2015 when she was only seven, winning Best Junior Talent.

Two years later, Giorgia took home the top prize in Maltese talent contest Sanremo Junior.

But Giorgia’s biggest gig to date was in Malta's Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Singing the same song that she belted out for her Britain’s Got Talent audition, Giorgia placed third in the heats.

What did the judges have to say about her audition?

Giorgia had all four judges on their feet after her rousing audition, with Alesha shouting, “That’s how you do it!”

“I just knew when I woke up this morning it was going to be a great day,” Simon Cowell told her. “It was amazing.”

“I was barely out of nappies when I was 10 years old. This [performance] was everything!” added David Walliams.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV