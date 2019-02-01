Here's everything you need to know about how to enter.

What's the prize?

12 children aged six-plus will win the chance to visit Radio Times' offices, where they'll meet David Walliams and hear him read a story aloud, before asking him a question. Their photo and question will then appear in a special issue of the magazine.

They'll need an adult to accompany them to the Radio Times offices in London on Monday 25th February from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

How to enter?

Radio Times is looking for children aged six-plus to send in the question they'd most like to ask David Walliams and why.

Entries can be sent via post to: Walliams, Radio Times, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT; or emailed to feedback@radiotimes.com with “Meet Walliams” in the subject line.

Applications close on Friday 8th February 2019.

Don't forget to include your name, address, email and phone number when you enter.