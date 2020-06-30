Here's everything you need to know about Rak Su star Myles...

Who is Myles Stephenson?

What's Myles Stephenson's Instagram? @mylesraksu

What's Myles Stephenson's Twitter? @MylesRakSu

Myles and his childhood friends Ashley, Jamaal and Mustafa, burst onto The X Factor in 2017. They had one of those charismatic first auditions that instantly won over the judges and won them fans at home, too.

Rak Su were mentored by Simon Cowell and their original songs, including eventual single Dimelo, made them the first boyband ever to win the show. Plus they were pretty charming!

Since then, the group have supported Little Mix (the only other group to win The X Factor) and Olly Murs on tour, however, they were eventually dropped from their record label.

Myles appeared on last year's I'm A Celebrity... alongside Caitlyn Jenner and Jacqueline Jossa, and finished 7th.

You may have read in the papers that Myles had a terrible ordeal at the start of this year, when a snowboarding accident left him in intensive care. He was eventually discharged after three weeks in hospital.

Myles dated Love Islander Gabby Allen for a while, and the pair even moved in together but split towards the end of last year.

