I’m A Celebrity 2020 start time – here’s when UK-based series airs on ITV

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity might have undergone a few changes but that didn’t stop viewers from loving it.

This year was the first time the I’m A Celebrity filming location changed, but according to RadioTimes.com readers, that didn’t matter at all, and two thirds would like to see the show stay in the UK.

There’s only three contestants left in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up and they’re now competing for the crown.

Tonight (4th December), we’ll see the I’m A Celebrity final take place and after some gruesome trials, the remaining contestants will find out who is the first King or Queen of the castle.

Read on for everything we know about I’m A Celebrity 2020 as it draws to a close.

What time is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

I’m A Celebrity concludes tonight (Friday 4th December) at 9pm where we’ll finally find out who will be the King or Queen of the castle, as Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher and Jordan North compete.

The show returned on 15th November 2020 for its 20th series with an hour-and-a-half long episode.

Where will I’m A Celebrity 2020 UK be filmed?

Due to travel restrictions caused by the current pandemic, the location for the ITV show has been changed to the UK this year.

A group of brave celebrities will be heading to the new I’m A Celebrity filming location at the the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales – and if you’re wondering how the Wales lockdown will impact I’m a Celebrity 2020, the good news is that film and TV shoots will be allowed to continue under the temporary lockdown rules, which comes into force on Friday 23rd October.

The castle boasts stunning views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, sprawling across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Former contestant Jennie McAlpine recently told RadioTimes.com that she’d much prefer this location, as she feared Australia was going to be “too hot” when she signed up the show.

The actress who appeared on the show in 2016, said: “That would have been ideal for me that location because I’m a red head so it was a real worry going to Australia. That was one of my biggest fears that it’s going to be too hot.”

The series will also be filmed at Manorafon Farm Park in North Wales, which is nearby Gwrych Castle.

The second location has given some clue away on the type of trials viewers can expect to see on the show, as the site is known of hosting a range of animals including meerkats and llamas.

How will I’m A Celebrity 2020 be different this year?

We’re using to seeing the celebs taking on challenges in the heat and being made to eat some very exotic stuff while Down Under, but given the change of location, it’s expected that there’ll be lots of changes to the series.

The producers are, however, keen to keep the feel as normal as possible.

Cowles said: “We are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain. ”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast and line-up

The line-up was revealed on Sunday 7th November on Jungle Story, after rumours swirled for months as to who would be on the show.

The full line-up is as follows:

Plus, new arrivals:

Is there a trailer for I’m a Celebrity 2020?

ITV released the first promo for I’m A Celeb after the final of Britain’s Got Talent – a skit in which Ant and Dec don’t seem to realise they’re filming in North Wales this year and not New South Wales.

Filmed in Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, the trailer shows Ant and Dec walking through the Welsh countryside with a map of Australia – “this place looks nothing like my map” – after trying to pay a Welsh-speaking taxi driver in dingo dollars.

Who are the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many wondered if she might be given a permanent hosting role on the show.

But 2019 proved to be business as usual and we’re expecting Ant and Dec to present the show again in 2020.

Who won I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, beating campmates including Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is on ITV at 9pm. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.