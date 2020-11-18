Meet I’m A Celebrity’s Beverley Callard – 2020 contestant and Corrie legend

It’s only been a couple of days since the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up arrived at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales – the new I’m A Celebrity filming location for series 20.

And the celebs seem to be adjusting to their new environment (some better than others).

One of the celebs taking on the challenge this year is Corrie legend Beverley Callard – who was announced for I’m A Celebrity 2020 on A Jungle Story, along with nine other celebs, including actor Shane Richie, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, journalist Victoria Derbyshire and Paralympian Hollie Arnold.

Bev is best known for playing iconic barmaid Liz McDonald on the ITV soap for more than 30 years. However, she swapped pulling pints in the Rovers for eating some rather interesting dishes in the castle on Tuesday night’s show.

The 63-year-old took on the Frights of the Round Table Bushtucker Trial, which saw her and her campmates Vernon Kay and Jordan North having to eat some rather stomach turning dishes from animal parts to fermented vegetables.

So, could Bev be our Queen of the Castle this year?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress, including her dream campmate and biggest fear – which could be a bit of a concern if rumours that the castle is haunted are true.

Who is Beverley Callard?

Age: 63

Instagram: @beverleycallard

Twitter: @Beverleycallard

Job: Actress

Bev made her debut as glamorous, animal print-loving barmaid Liz McDonald on ITV’s Coronation Street in 1989, although she first appeared on our small screens in Emmerdale 37 years ago. Her role in Corrie started the 22-year storyline opposite her volatile, criminal husband Jim McDonald (Charlie Lawson).

In 2016, the actress announced that she was taking a two-month break from the soap as she was suffering with clinical depression. The star has spoken publicly about her ongoing battle with mental health, and is an ambassador for the mental health charity, which aims to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Last year, she announced that she would be leaving Corrie, with her final scenes being aired in 2021.

Phobias? “Ghosts and insects.”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “People think I am glamorous as I have played Liz for so long but I am not!”

Role in the camp? “Cleaner.”

Who will she miss most? “Dogs and my husband, Jon.”

Dream campmate? “Ricky Gervais –he would keep us all going.”

Relationship status? Married.

What has Beverley Callard said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2020?

“I think I will be the cleaner upper in the camp but if they need me to cook, they will starve!” she admitted. “I am rubbish! I think I will be ok living with strangers but the only thing that worries me is the toilet side of things and personal hygiene.”

"I hate the cold, I'm rubbish in the cold!"

Having just recovered from major hip surgery, Bev added: “After lockdown because I had a hip operation I was still at home, but I am not good at being at home and I have not met any new people for months, so this chance will be really good… Sitting around the camp doesn’t bother me because it is a chance to chat!”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV at 9pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.