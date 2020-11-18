Meet I’m A Celebrity’s Shane Richie – 2020 contestant and former EastEnders star

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! only kicked off on November 15th, and already this series is getting pretty juicy.

One of the celebs in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up is former EastEnders actor Shane Richie, who played Alfie Moon on the soap.

On Monday’s episode, Jordan North and Shane took on a very terrifying Viper Vault Bushtucker Trial, and lets just say tensions run very high.

The 56-year-old is competing for the title of King of the Castle, alongside Sir Mo Farah, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, and actress Beverley Callard.

They’ll be joined by latecomers Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson, who will arrive in camp and be featured on the series from November 18th.

So does Shane have what it takes to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Shane Richie?

Age: 56

Instagram: @theshanerichie

Twitter: @realshanerichie

Job: Actor

Best known for playing Queen Vic landlord Alfie Moon on EastEnders, Shane is an actor, television presenter, comedian and singer.

He first joined the BBC One soap in 2002, and played the role in three separate stints from 2002 to 2019. He also appeared in a spin-off series, Kat & Alfie: Redwater, with his co-star and on-screen wife Jessie Wallace.

A regular panto star, Shane has also presented a number of game shows for the BBC, including Decimate and Reflex.

BBC

In the last few years, the 56-year-old has starred as Robin Hood. He first took on the role in 2016, appearing at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, then repeated it again in 2017 at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking.

He then reprised the role once again in 2018 at the Milton Keynes Theatre. In 2019 he starred alongside Jenny Dale as the title character in Dick Wittington at the Bristol Hippodrome.

Phobias? “Human faeces. If I see one, it is over! I am hoping the camp toilet will be enclosed.” (Good luck!)

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “Nothing. I don’t think I am that interesting.”