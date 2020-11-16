Jordan North and Shane Richie tackle terrifying Viper Vault Bushtucker Trial in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity
The pair will be the first to take on a Bushtucker trial in the 2020 series.
Several things might have changed for this year’s I’m A Celebrity, but one thing is exactly the same as ever: the campmates will each have to complete some exceptionally gruelling tasks.
And tonight’s episode will see former EastEnders star Shane Richie and radio presenter Jordan North tackle 2020’s first Bushtucker trial – The Viper Vault.
Viewers at home voted for the pair to be the first to try their hand at a trial, and it certainly doesn’t look like an easy first task for the celebs.
The trial will see them placed in coffins packed with snakes, while they try their best to unlock safes in an attempt to win as many stars as possible for the camp.
In a preview clip released by ITV, Ant and Dec are seen explaining the task to a shocked-looking Shane and Jordan.
Ant says: “As the name suggests, you won’t be alone down there. You can stop the trial at any point by saying ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’, but that will stop the trial for you and your partner, and any further stars will then be lost.”
Dec adds: “And you don’t have to do the trial, you never have to do a trial here, you can go back to camp but you will go back empty-handed.”
Dec then asks Jordan what he thinks, to which he replies: “I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever been this scared in my entire life. I mean I don’t like flying and I get nervous before I get into an aeroplane, but this…” before Shane comforts his fellow campmate.
I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Monday 16 November
Shane Richie and Jordan North undertake tonight's Bushtucker Trial – The Viper Vault https://t.co/yaP1G6Iirc #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/Prz3ZEgPkr
— ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 16, 2020
The series began last night, as the 10 members of the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up – including Mo Farah and Vernon Kay – arrived at the campsite at Gwyrch Castle in North Wales.
It is the first time the show has been held away from the Australian jungle, owing to coronavirus travel restrictions, while the series also marks the twentieth anniversary of the show.
Two more celebrities are also set to join the original ten at camp – with comments made by tenor Russell Watson indicating that he could well be one of the contestants still to be unveiled.