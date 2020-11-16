Accessibility Links

Russell Watson hints “watch this space” amid I’m A Celebrity 2020 rumours

The Tenor has been heavily rumoured to be joining the Gwrych Castle camp

Russell Watson

Published:

Russell Watson has hinted that he could be one of the remaining campmates to be unveiled for I’m A Celebrity 2020, telling fans to “watch this space.”

The new series got underway last night, with 10 campmates including Sir Mo Farah and Vernon Kay arriving at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, but two further arrivals are expected to shake the show up.

Tenor Watson has been heavily rumoured as a possible campmate to join the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up and, speaking to Hello! magazine, he appeared to hint there could well be some truth to the speculation, adding that he was enjoying all the attention.

“I was linked with playing James Bond back in 2002 and that never happened,” he said. “But watch this space!”

He added, “I am quite enjoying all the attention though.”

And it would appear that if Watson is heading to North Wales he can count on the support of those closest to him, with his wife Louise backing him to do well on the show.

“I think he’d be amazing at it,” she said. “Russell’s profession is very serious but doing I’m a Celebrity would let him showcase his funny side.”

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity marks the show’s 20th anniversary, as well as the first series to take place away from the Australian jungle – a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series is largely keeping to the same format as usual despite the change of location, but several I’m A Celebrity COVID changes were made necessary this year due to the coronavirus.

Among them, the stony-faced Kiosk Kev has been replaced by the more regionally appropriate Kiosk Cledwyn, who will be responsible for dishing out (or withholding) delicious prizes for the campmates.

Among those campmates for the series are journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and former EastEnders star Shane Richie.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.

