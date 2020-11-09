Meet I’m a Celebrity’s AJ Pritchard – 2020 contestant and Strictly Come Dancing pro

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just days away, and we can’t wait to see what the show will have in store for the thermal-clad celebrities camping near a freezing cold castle in Wales.

Advertisement

The 20th series, which launches on November 15th, has relocated from the Australian jungle to the historic Gwrych Castle, in Abergele, North Wales, and the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up has finally been confirmed during the show’s special A Jungle Story.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard will be swapping his sequins for water-resistant gilets, joining the likes of Sir Mo Farah, EastEnders star Shane Richie, journalist Victoria Derbyshire and Corrie legend Beverley Callard.

This year’s show will feature the celebrities undertaking gruelling trials in an attempt to win food, with one campmate eventually being crowned King or Queen of the Castle – for the very first time. But we’re guessing kangaroo testicles and fermented eggs might be off the menu this year…

Here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant AJ Pritchard – including what he’ll miss most, and his biggest fears – which might just be put to the test.

Who is AJ Pritchard?

Getty

Age: 26

Instagram: @aj11ace

Twitter: @Aj11Ace

Job: Professional dancer and choreographer

AJ first appeared on TV in 2013 when he competed on Britain’s Got Talent with dance partner Chloe Hewitt, with the pair reaching the live semi-finals.

In 2016, he appeared as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing’s 14th series, partnered with Olympic artistic gymnast Claudia Fragapane. The couple came in fourth place, and AJ was lauded by the judges for his original choreography.

He returned to the series the following year, and was coupled-up with Saturdays singer and Radio 1 DJ Mollie King, and was back again in 2018, partnered with British Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman. Both times, he placed fifth in the competition.

Last year, he was partnered vlogger Saffron Barker, and the pair were eliminated on week 10, marking the first and only series that AJ hasn’t reached the semi-finals.

The dancer is older brother to Curtis Pritchard, who appears on Dancing with the Stars in Ireland, and broke hearts on last summer’s Love Island.

AJ has also taken part on BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef, and in July last year, it was announced that he and Curtis would appear as a guest choreographers on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. He was part of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 line-up, before it was confirmed that he will be taking part on I’m a Celeb instead.

Phobias: “Heights, claustrophobia.”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “People see me with sparkles and fake tan but nobody knows what I am like!”

Role in the camp? “Keeping spirits up and the cleaner.”

Who will he miss most? “My warm and comfy bed!”

Dream campmate? “Any celebrity with an intriguing background.”

Relationship status? Dating.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has AJ Pritchard said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2020?

“Doing I’m A Celebrity is a childhood dream come true,” AJ told ITV. “I was so excited to watch the return of Strictly this Autumn but now I am going to be on an even better show! I can’t wait!”

I’m absolutely ecstatic to be taking part in @imacelebrity ????.. this has always been a childhood dream of mine to take part in, as I have watched every series. I can’t wait for everyone to get to know me more. I want to do as many trails as possible in the castle ???? pic.twitter.com/hKN3YXj3so — AJ Pritchard (@Aj11Ace) November 8, 2020

He added: “I am unbelievably competitive and whatever the challenge is, I will go for it. I will give everything 110 per cent. I really appreciate life and I never take anything for granted. I will be trying to come back with all the stars every single time and if I don’t, I think I will be disappointed.”

Advertisement

Series 20 of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on 15th November at 9pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.