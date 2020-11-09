Meet Jessica Plummer – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and former EastEnders star
From her phobias, strengths and role in the camp, here's everything you need to know about the actress.
It won’t be long now till this year’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up step into the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales – the new location for the 20th series.
I’m A Celebrity 2020 is set to air on ITV on Sunday November 15th, and so far 10 celebrities have been announced for this year.
Stepping into the castle is former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, who recently departed from Walford Square following her character Chantelle Atkins’ death.
Jessica is hoping for viewers to get to see different side to her, and get to know her, rather than her EE character.
So, what’s she like? Here’s everything you need to know about her.
Who is Jessica Plummer?
Age: 28
Instagram: @jessicakate_plummer
Job: Actress
Millions will recognise her for playing Chantelle Atkins on BBC One Soap EastEnders.
Jessica joined the long-running show in March 2019, as Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker’s daughter. Most recently, her character was involved in a tragic domestic violence storyline, which led to her departure from the soap after Chantelle was killed by her husband Grey Atkins (played by Toby-Alexander Smith.)
Prior to her role in EastEnders, Plummer was was a member of the British girl group Neon Jungle from 2013 to 2015. The group released an album, which peaked at number eight on the UK Albums Chart.
Phobias? “Arachnophobia (fear of spiders), fear of heights – just about every phobia!”
Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “It will be nice for people to see me for who I am rather than my EastEnders character.”
Role in the camp? “Chatterbox and little sister.”
Who will she miss most? “My daughter. It’s going to be the longest we’ve been apart.”
Dream campmate? “Denzel Washington would be awesome. I would listen to every word he said!”
Relationship status? Single.
What has Jessica said about joining I’m A Celebrity?
Self-confessed scaredy cat Jessica is having to remind herself that “it is good to face your fears”.
Speaking to ITV about her I’m A Celebrity signing, she said: “Everyone I have told thinks I am mental. My family are all like ‘Jess seriously, you are such a scaredy cat and you are so precious about your luxuries, what are you signing up for?
“But I have reminded them I did go camping as a kid and I know I have got it in me. I am quite competitive, I played sports as a kid and I would really beat myself up if I didn’t give it my all. Hopefully this will spur me on!”
She continued: “I have got all the phobias. When my friends see me too, they are going to say ‘what the hell? This doesn’t make sense! But I keep having to tell myself that it is good to face your fears.”
Well asides from the main premise off the show, which involves taking on some rather interesting Bush Tucker Trials, she’s looking forward to other things like being able to meeting the other celebs, which include actress Beverley Callard, fellow EastEnders alumni and legend Shane Richie, former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and author Giovanna Fletcher.
As well as this, the actress is hoping people will get to know the real her, rather than her EastEnders character.
She added: “Everyone has loved my character in EastEnders and hopefully I will live up to the standard already set up for the face people recognise. Hopefully they will like me too!”
“Doing I’m A Celebrity will give people a chance to see more of who I am and they will be able to see the differences between me and the character I am known for playing.”
Series 20 of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on 15th November at 9pm.