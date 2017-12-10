What time is the I'm a Celebrity final?
When and where to watch Toff, Jamie and Iain battle it out for the 2017 jungle crown
Published: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 5:40 pm
After an earlier start on Saturday night, I'm a Celebrity is back to its usual slot for the 2017 finale this Sunday.
The last three contestants, Made In Chelsea's Georgia "Toff" Toffolo, presenter Iain Lee and soap star Jamie Lomas will take on their final Bushtucker Trials from 9pm on Sunday 10th December on ITV, before discovering who will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle around 10:30pm.
In the meantime, here's how you can vote...
