So, what time is it on? When are the finals? And who are the celebs taking on the biggest cooking challenges on TV?

Here's everything you need to know as the new series continues on BBC One.

When is Celebrity MasterChef on TV?

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One at 7:30 pm and 8:30pm.

The semi-finals continue with the last set of celebs facing a challenge set by one of the country’s most popular chefs, Aldo Zilli.

All that stands between the celebrities and a place in the final three is one dish inspired by someone they love or admire. They need to show that they have the heart and determination to remain in the competition.

No-one can afford to slip up as at the end of the challenge.

Only the three best cooks will still be in the running for the title of Celebrity MasterChef champion 2020.

The finals will then air straight afterwards, with the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 winner finally revealed after five, very challenging weeks.

Who is on Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

This year's line-up has received a bit of flack on social media, with comedian Jennifer Saunders saying she only recognised nine of the 20 celebrities.

However, if theres anything this year has proven, is that you can't judge a show by its cast.

Only eight celebrities made it through to the semi-finals.

They include: Loose Women's Judi Love, The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels, Hockey player Sam Quek, Olympic rower Matthew Pinsent, LGBTQ activist and YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf, and presenters Gethin Jones, and Amar Latif - who sailed through to the semi-finals as the first blind contestant.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 semi-finalists BBC

The contestants managed to beat the likes of actress Crissy Rock, and The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks, who told RadioTimes.com he's become quite the food critique since appearing on the show.

Other stars who took part this year are: sports star Judy Murray, presenter Jeff Brazier, rapper Lady Leshurr, and comedy actress Felicity Montagu.

During the second week of the competition, presenter Dominic Littlewood, Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, and Drag Race legend, Baga Chipz, took on the challenge, however, they were sent packing after Phil and Sam smashed it.

The week before, X Factor star Myles Stephenson, Death In Paradise actress Shyko Amos, ex-footballer John Barnes made their MasterChef debut, along with Judi and Tom.

Who will judge Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

As always, John Torode and Gregg 'buttery biscuit base' Wallace will be standing in judgement of the celebrities, ready to criticise any overcooked lamb or sloppy soufflé that comes their way.

Was Celebrity MasterChef affected by the pandemic?

Luckily not, the whole series was filmed before lockdown began, meaning no social distancing was required during filming. So expect to see challenges set in bustling professional kitchens as per usual.

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30pm and 8:30pm.