Who is Amar Latif?

What's Amar's Instagram? @theamarlatif

What's Amar's Twitter? @AmarLatif_

Amar has a genetic condition called retinas pigmentosa, which caused him to lose 95 per cent of his vision by the time he reached the age of 18.

As somebody who wanted to explore the world, he was gutted by the restrictions his disorder would put on his ability to travel.

However, determined to still live out his dreams, he took up an opportunity to study in Canada, which turned out to be "the best year" of his life.

Amar was then excited to go on more adventures, but hugely disappointed to find that no travel company would help him as an independent blind traveller. As with all the best entrepreneurs, he turned this challenge into a business, and founded Traveleyes, the world's first travel company specialising in trips for blind travellers.

Now, Amar and his colleagues help blind and partially sighted people go on all sorts of incredible holidays, from European skiing trips to encountering big cats in Africa.

Amar has since moved into TV presenting. His big break was on BBC2 reality series Beyond Boundaries, which saw a group of disabled adventurers trekking 220 miles through the jungles of Central America.

He has since presented BBC Two documentary Travelling Blind, How to Get Fit Fast on C4 with Anna Richardson and The Last Leg Goes Down Under on C4. He has even turned his hand to acting in BBC One drama Love Soup and BBC Three comedy It's Adam and Shelley.

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.