And it looks like his hard work is already paying off, as he became one of the first contestants to make it to the semi-finals, after competing against Death in Paradise's Shyko Amos, Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson, retired footballer John Barnes and Loose Women star Judi Love.

BBC

Despite not knowing how to make cake, or custard, the businessman managed to impress the judges with his final dish.

Here's everything you need to know about Thomas, as he continues to turn up the heat in the MasterChef kitchen.

More like this

Who is Thomas Skinner?

(Getty Images)

What's Thomas' Instagram? @iamtomskinner

What's Thomas' Twitter? @iamtomskinner

Thomas was one of the big characters in last year's series of The Apprentice.

Despite losing all nine tasks he was involved with, he was a fan favourite thanks to his positivity and enthusiasm. He described himself as a"full time geeza" and came from a similar background to Lord Sugar, starting out selling on a market stall before he launched his own business.

He still owns The Fluffy Pillow Company, which sells beds, and pillows, obviously.

In fact, one of his business' unique selling points is a memory foam pillow made to its "own special comfort recipe". Sounds snuggly.

(BBC)

Thomas has a maverick approach to business, saying "I just do everything on impulse. When I plan, I always get it wrong. I'm my own person".

He may not have won The Apprentice, but Thomas enjoyed a record-breaking week of sales at his business after he was fired, so not all is lost.

Plus Thomas has recently announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Sinead.

Let's hope he goes further on MasterChef than he did in Lord Sugar's boardroom.

Advertisement

Celebrity Masterchef is on BBC One from Wednesday to Friday. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.