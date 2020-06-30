Here's everything you need to know about John...

Who is John Barnes?

What's John's Twitter? @officialbarnesy

John began his professional football career at Watford at the tender age of 17. Two years later, he made his England football debut in 1983 and in 1987 he transferred to Liverpool.

More like this

He was part of a team that won the FA Cup twice and in a 2006 poll, fans named him Liverpool's best player of all time.

After retiring as a footballer, John moved across to managing teams including Celtic, Tranmere Rovers and the Jamaica national team.

Away from the pitch, John frequently pops up on TV, be it as a pundit or appearing on shows like Harry's Heroes, Who Do You Think You Are? and Celebrity Big Brother.

Many forget that he competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007. He may have finished 7th in the series, but he also became the first male celebrity to be awarded a 10 by the judges, for a salsa that sizzled with partner Nicole Cutler.

John is also outspoken on political issues and has appeared on Question Time.

He has previously said that he enjoys cooking and loves spicy food.

"Having grown up in Jamaica, personally I don’t think you can ever throw too much cumin or cardamom into the mix," he revealed.

So we should expect some hot dishes from John in the MasterChef kitchen!

Advertisement

Celebrity Masterchef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.