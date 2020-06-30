Among this year's hopefuls is Judi Love, a lady who Loose Women fans will already know for her frank and funny contributions to the lunchtime show.

And it looks like the comedian - who was in the first week of heats - might already be winning over Gregg Wallace and John Torode, as she became the first celeb to make it through to the semi-finals.

If you've not seen Judi before, here's everything you need to know.

Who is Judi Love?

What's Judi's Instagram? @1judilove

What's Judi's Twitter? @1Judilove

Judi Love is best known for being a panelist on lunchtime talk show, Loose Women, where she regularly appears alongside Christine Bleakley, Andrea McLean, Ruth Langsford and Denise Welch.

Judi began her career as a stand-up comedian and radio presenter before she got her big break on the ITV show.

Her motto is "Laughter is Healing", which is the name she gave to her first comedy show.

Judi is from Hackney in East London. She is a single mum to two children, and often says on Loose Women that she's looking for love.

Maybe she'll find it in the MasterChef kitchen like John Torode and Lisa Faulkner!

Celebrity Masterchef is on BBC One frm Wednesday to Friday. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.