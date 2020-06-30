Here's everything you need to know about sporting superstar Sam as she joins the Celebrity MasterChef line-up.

Who is Sam Quek?

Getty Images

What's Sam's Instagram? @samquek13

What's Sam's Twitter? @SamanthaQuek

More like this

Sam, 31, is a former England hockey player from The Wirral. She has enjoyed great success in her career as defender, including winning a gold medal as part of the GB Women's Team at the Rio Olympics. She started playing for the national side while she was still at university and was made captain of the England team in 2014.

Sam could have been a footballer, having been signed to Tranmere Rovers FC at a young age, but eventually was forced to decide between the two sports, as she couldn't devote sufficient training time to both.

If you don't follow sport, but think you recognise Sam's name, it may be because she appeared in the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! finishing fourth.

Sam has also appeared on other TV shows including Pointless Celebrities (paired with tennis player Greg Rusedski), The Chase and Play to the Whistle.

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.