Sam Quek sent secret messages to her boyfriend during I'm a Celebrity
Did you spot them?
During their stint in the I'm a Celeb jungle, campmates aren't supposed to have any contact with the outside world. But Sam Quek found a sneaky way of flouting the strict rules, sending secret messages to her boyfriend with a little help from her hat.
The Olympic gold medallist revealed during last night's I'm a Celebrity: Coming Out show that she'd written the numbers 143 – her and boyfriend Tom Mairs' code for 'I love you' – on the front of her hat.
It's very faint, but you can also just about make it out in the video of her exit interview below...
Last night's broadcast – which showed all the celebrities after they'd been voted out of the camp – saw Sam arrive back at the Versace hotel to be greeted by her loved ones. And boyfriend Tom had a special surprise waiting for her when she got there – the numbers 143 written out in rose petals on the bed. N'aww.
But according to the GB hockey player, the code wasn't the only message she sent to the outside world.
Did you spot any more?