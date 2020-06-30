Here's everything you need to know about Judy and her chances in the Celebrity MasterChef line-up.

Who is Judy Murray?

What is Judy's Instagram? @judymurray_

What is Judy's Twitter? @judymurray

Judy Murray first came to public attention supporting her sons Andy and Jamie Murray at Wimbledon. She is a tennis coach herself, and got the boys into the sport at a young age. Judy also had her own tennis career, winning 64 titles in Scotland before switching to coaching.

She was awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to tennis, women in sport and charity and has her own charity, The Judy Murray Foundation, which aims to improve access to tennis for people in Scotland.

Judy also had her moment in the Strictly spotlight when she made a rather memorable appearance on the 2014 series. Despite her determination to train hard, and her great partnership with Anton Du Beke, she was frequently criticised by the judges. The public liked her, but her dancing wasn't up to scratch and she was eliminated in week eight.

While on Strictly, Judy's fellow contestants, including MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace, would rave about the homemade shortbread she would bring into the studio on a Saturday. So it sounds like she is better at baking than ballroom dancing!

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.