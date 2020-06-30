Here's everything you need to know about Crissy.

Who is Crissy Rock?

What's Crissy's Instagram? @crissyrock_

What's Crissy's Twitter? @Crissy_Rock

Crissy started her career as a stand up comedian on a 1980s revival of Opportunity Knocks, presented by Bob Monkhouse, where she went down a storm.

A successful career on stage followed, but she has also acted in various TV shows including Peak Practice and Brookside.

Most notably she played hotel manager Janey York in hit ITV sitcom Benidorm. She has also appeared in films including Ken Loach's critically acclaimed Ladybird Ladybird, for which she won rave reviews.

Crissy also released a very successful autobiography The Heart Within Me Burns, which became a Sunday Times bestseller in 2011. The book is an incredibly honest portrayal of her life, dealing with her experiences of domestic abuse, financial nightmares and homelessness.

Reality fans may remember that Crissy also came 6th on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2011.

She is still gigging as a comedian, and was forced to postpone her latest tour, Crissy Rock: Live, because of the coronavirus outbreak. She will now be taking her stand-up to theatres across the country in 2021 instead.

