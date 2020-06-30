Here's everything you need to know about the inked presenter.

Oddly enough, Dominic Littlewood, better know as Dom, first appeared on our screens when he entered a dating game show called The Other Half, presented by Dale Winton.

However he's best known for trying to stop the nation being scammed or tricked, hosting a range of consumer shows from Beat the Burglar, in which an ex-burglar showed people how unsafe their houses are, to Don't Get Done, Get Dom, in which Dom tried to help people dealing with faulty products and bad customer service. The latter, based on his catchphrase, ran for nearly a decade. Dom also presents items on The One Show.

Celebrity MasterChef isn't Dom's first TV competition. He also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2007, the year that Alesha Dixon won the Glitterball. Dom was dancing with Lilia Kopylova and managed to make it to week five. Let's hope he gets a bit further this time round.

