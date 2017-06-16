Well despite looking like it's been scrawled on in biro, it is actually genuine! ITV have told RadioTimes.com that Dom's butt tatt is the real deal, with The One Show presenter himself tweeting that he got the inking on "a drunken night" when he was 17 years old (you don't say) and that last night was the "first time it's been seen in years".

Someone should have told him to Don't Get Done on Your Bum, Dom. Never mind, let's just all be glad he didn't get his little wood out and that E4 are going to have another crack at a celebrity edition of Tattoo Fixers...