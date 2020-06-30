Here's everything you need to know about him...

Who is Gethin Jones?

Welsh presenter Gethin got his big break when he became a Blue Peter presenter in 2005. He stayed in the job for three and a half years and was sent to do a lot of the high-adrenaline challenges, like flying a Spitfire and trekking through the jungles of Bolivia.

Gethin is very much part of the Strictly Come Dancing family. He came third on the show in 2007 with professional partner Camilla Dallerup, and has returned for the Christmas special. He also interviews contestants in rehearsals for It Takes Two, and has even sat in for Zoe Ball in the past.

Gethin has since presented all sorts of different shows on radio and TV, including his own quiz show The 21st Question, extreme celeb game show 71 Degrees North and a documentary series with Louise Minchin called Crime and Punishment.

He had a high profile romance with Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, and the pair even got engaged, but later split up.

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.