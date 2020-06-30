So, will they like, comment and subscribe to Riyadh's dishes or will it a block and delete for the star?

Who is Riyadh Khalaf?

What's Riyadh's Instagram? @riyadhk

What's Riyadh's Twitter? @RiyadhK

Riyadh Khalaf is a TV and radio broadcaster, YouTube content creator, author, podcast host and LGBTQ+ activist.

Best known for fronting the ground-breaking BBC documentary series Queer Britain, his YouTube channel has amassed over 50 million views with viral videos being featured on BuzzFeed, MTV, CNN, BBC, Channel 4, Huffington Post, Vanity Fair, E! News, and The Guardian.

He presents video blogs on pop culture and lifestyle, and received lots of praise for his coming out video with his family in 2016.

The 12-minute long video - which shows him and his parents discussing how he told his family he was gay and his dad said "I'll always be there for you" - has now attracted almost 6 million views on the site.

Riyadh presents BBC Radio 1’s hit comedy podcast ‘Unexpected Fluids’, which had its second sold out run at Edinburgh Fringe and was nominated for a British Podcast Award in 2019.

In the same year his first book titled Yay! You’re Gay! Now What? was released in the UK, US and Australia becoming a number-one bestseller on Amazon.

While it's unknown whether Riyadh has any cooking experience, judging by some images on his social media, he cold actually be a dab hand in the kitchen!

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.

