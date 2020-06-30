Here's everything you need to know about the cheeky chappy TV presenter.

Who is Jeff Brazier?

What's Jeff Brazier's Instagram? @jeffbrazier

What's Jeff Brazier's Twitter? @JeffBrazier

While most of us know him as a TV personality, Jeff actually began his career as a footballer, playing for teams including Leyton Orient and Billericay Town. He got his big break on reality show Shipwrecked, which opened the door to presenting opportunities including ITV2 spin off I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here... Now, The X Factor Live Tour, a reboot of CITV's Finders Keepers and a showbiz slot on This Morning. He came fifth on the 2011 series of Dancing on Ice.

Jeff is also well known for his romantic relationship with Big Brother star Jade Goody, who sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. The couple made headlines together and had two sons. Jeff won sole custody of his boys and has lived a quiet life raising them. He has also written a book about coping with loss, called The Grief Survival Guide, and has done some training to become a life coach.

Jeff married his girlfriend Kate, last year and is now rekindling his passion for football, presenting on radio station TalkSport.

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.