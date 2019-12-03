I'm A Celebrity is back and one member of the line-up who is no stranger to reality TV is Myles Stephenson, who won The X Factor as part of boyband Rak-Su back in 2017. Will he fare as well without his bandmates?

Here's everything you need to know about the singer...

I'm A Celebrity 2019 line-up: Myles Stephenson

Rak-Su on The X Factor 2017
Rak-Su on The X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures)

Age: 28

Famous for: Winning the X Factor in 2017 with boyband Rak-Su and for the hit song Dimelo which the group released following their triumph

Twitter: @MylesRakSu

Instagram: @mylesraksu

Phobias: Bugs and spiders

Who is Myles Stephenson? How well did he do on The X Factor?

Myles Stephenson (Getty)

Watford-born Stephenson shot to fame when he participated in the 14th series of the X Factor in 2017, forming one quarter of R&B group Rak-Su.

The band – which consisted of Stephenson and childhood friends Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla – is one of very few X Factor acts to have auditioned for the show singing original material.

During their time on The X Factor, the band continued to perform almost exclusively their own work – becoming only the second group to be crowned winners after Little Mix.

Rak-Su’s winner’s single – another original song, called Dimelo – rose to the number six spot on the Official Singles Chart while the band have also toured in support of previous X Factor stars Little Mix and Olly Murs.

Despite the release of a series of singles and EPs in the 18th months after The X Factor, the band was dropped from record label RCA in August – reportedly due to a lack of success in the mainstream charts.

What has Myles Stephenson said about doing I’m a Celebrity?

Stephenson reckons the I’m a Celeb experience will be a trickier challenge than his previous stint on reality TV.

He said, “Going on I’m a Celebrity is going to be so much harder than doing The X Factor but I am so excited. I have watched it for years and it is something I have always wanted to do.

He also confessed to being a huge fan of Ant and Dec – even saying that his support of Newcastle United FC was inspired by the presenting duo.

Myles is keen to show off his cooking skills in the camp and hopes to make the most of his single status, saying “I have just got out of a relationship but I think I want to be single for a bit and embrace single life!”

