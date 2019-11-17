Meet Adele Roberts – the Big Brother star turned radio presenter doing I'm a Celebrity 2019
Adele is going back to her reality show roots as she ventures Down Under
Joining the I'm A Celebrity 2019 line-up is Adele Roberts, a former Big Brother star turned radio DJ who is no stranger to the tough world of reality competitions.
Here's everything you need to know...
I'm A Celebrity 2019 line-up: Adele Roberts
Age: 40
Famous for: Appearing on Big Brother and being a BBC Radio 1 presenter
Twitter: @AdeleRoberts
Instagram: @AdeleRoberts
Phobias: Spiders
Who is Adele Roberts? Did she win Big Brother?
Originally from Southport, Adele Roberts began her career as a DJ and personal assistant but became a public figure after joining the cast of Big Brother 3 back in 2002. Back then, the show was at the height of its popularity, with Roberts competing in the same year as the late Jade Goody as well as This Morning's Alison Hammond, who would go on to brave the jungle herself in 2010.
Roberts entered the Big Brother house on the first day of the series, staying for 43 days before being evicted in 6th place.
What did Adele Roberts do after Big Brother?
Roberts has since launched a successful career in radio, with a presenting slot on BBC Radio 1 on weekdays from 4am. She has also helped out with television coverage for major sporting events including the FA People's Cup and the London Marathon, in which she has competed in twice.
What has Adele Roberts said about doing I'm a Celebrity?
Adele believes she will cope with sleep deprivation thanks to her early starts on BBC Radio 1, and aims to build a makeshift studio to keep her campmates entertained. However, she's not so enthusiastic about other aspects of jungle life...
“I’ve only camped once and that was the worst night of my life,” she revealed. “I hate spiders. If I see one, I can’t speak, I freeze and I do this weird thing where I wring my hands together!”
Also expect tears. If Adele is hungry, she will cry.
