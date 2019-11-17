Adele Roberts has taken part in the London Marathon more than once

Age: 40

Famous for: Appearing on Big Brother and being a BBC Radio 1 presenter

Twitter: @AdeleRoberts

Instagram: @AdeleRoberts

Phobias: Spiders

Who is Adele Roberts? Did she win Big Brother?

Originally from Southport, Adele Roberts began her career as a DJ and personal assistant but became a public figure after joining the cast of Big Brother 3 back in 2002. Back then, the show was at the height of its popularity, with Roberts competing in the same year as the late Jade Goody as well as This Morning's Alison Hammond, who would go on to brave the jungle herself in 2010.

Roberts entered the Big Brother house on the first day of the series, staying for 43 days before being evicted in 6th place.

What did Adele Roberts do after Big Brother?

Roberts has since launched a successful career in radio, with a presenting slot on BBC Radio 1 on weekdays from 4am. She has also helped out with television coverage for major sporting events including the FA People's Cup and the London Marathon, in which she has competed in twice.

What has Adele Roberts said about doing I'm a Celebrity?

Adele believes she will cope with sleep deprivation thanks to her early starts on BBC Radio 1, and aims to build a makeshift studio to keep her campmates entertained. However, she's not so enthusiastic about other aspects of jungle life...

“I’ve only camped once and that was the worst night of my life,” she revealed. “I hate spiders. If I see one, I can’t speak, I freeze and I do this weird thing where I wring my hands together!”

Also expect tears. If Adele is hungry, she will cry.