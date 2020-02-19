When asked if they’d keep seeing one another, the 23-year-old told press including RadioTimes.com: “Yeah – we’ve already spoken about it. We’ve got dates planned and everything. First thing we want to do is walk the dogs – we’ve both got dogs. I’ve got two Pugs and Molly’s got a Pomeranian.”

So, will they be putting a label on things like their pals Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, and Siannise Fudge and Luke T?

“I think we will be. I’m not putting any pressure, or any time limit. It happens when it happens,” he explained.

More like this

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And the feeling seems to be mutual, with Molly admitting that she sees a “future” with them.

She said: “We get on really well, we’ve got similar interests, he always makes me laugh. I feel at ease with him. If someone makes me feel like that, it’s a good sign.”

Molly and Callum’s relationship got off to a pretty dramatic start, as Callum was in a couple with ex-islander Shaughna Phillips at the time when he met the model, 25, at Casa Amor.

ITV

Nevertheless, Callum decided to couple up with Molly anyway and returned to the villa to see Shaughna standing on her own.

Speaking of his decision, he explained: “As bad as it sounds, I didn’t really think about anything else. I knew I was happy, so I just went with that decision.

“It’s not nice for Shaughna. At the end of the day, we were all in there to find something and I’ve found it.”

The couple were also hit with claims that Callum could “cheat” on Molly when they leave the villa.

But they seemed to have put it all behind them, and are ready to take the next step in their relationship and meet each other’s families.

However, Cal might have some buttering up to do, especially with Molly’s older brothers.

“My family will love him. My dad will love him. He’ll just have to try and impress my big brothers!” she said.

“I’m nervous about meeting his family, I get nervous in general about meeting parents. I’m sure it’ll be alright, he said they’ll like me.”

Advertisement

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm tonight, Wednesday 19th February