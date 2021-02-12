Meet the celebrities on BBC Three’s Eating With My Ex

Not sure how to spend your Valentine’s Day? Well a fancy meal out might be off the table, you could always make yourself feel better by watching some celebrities experience an awkward dinner date with their ex-partners.

Advertisement

BBC Three’s BAFTA nominated show Eating with My Ex is returning for a third series, and to kick off the drama, they’re starting with a bumper set of four celebrity specials.

Be prepared for some awkward reunions as these celebs dine with their former lovers.

Here’s a list of all the celebs taking part.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Megan Barton-Hanson

Getty Images

The reality TV star is best known for appearing on the fourth series of Love Island. She left the show with Wes Nelson – however, the pair eventually split.

She then signed up for Celebs Go Dating where she met The Only Way is Essex star Demi Sims. The pair hit it off and enjoyed a romance together, but things didn’t last.

Following their split, Megan said: “We really did get along, but I think it was more as friends. She’s beautiful, a lovely person and she’s funny, but there was no sexual chemistry there.”

Advertisement

She added: “We only ever kissed and I couldn’t get past the point. I was doubting myself and I thought, ‘Maybe I don’t like girls,’ but it wasn’t that – I just saw her more as a friend.”

Demi Sims Getty Images The younger sister of The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Sims, Demi joined the ITVBe show in 2018. She entered into a relationship with Megan in 2019, however, things soon fizzled out. Demi is now dating Too Hot To Handle‘s Francessca Farago (the one who kept losing the money because she and Harry Jowsey couldn’t keep their hands off each other.) James Lock BBC The Only Way is Essex star will sit down for dinner with his on/off ex Yazmin Oukhellou. The pair started dating in 2017, following his longterm relationship with Danielle Armstrong. Lockie and Yaz enjoyed two years together before calling it off in 2019. Since then, they’ve rekindled their romance, however, in February 2021, Yaz revealed they’d broken up again following an explosive row in Dubai. Yazmin Oukhellou BBC Yaz is best known for starring on ITV Be’s TOWIE, alongside her former boyfriend James Lock. The pair will reunite on Eating with My Ex. And it sounds like we shouldn’t see too much food flying or drinks being thrown at one another, as the duo appear to be amicable. Following their split, Yaz said: “James and I have split up amicably. I love James but we’re not good together.” Vinegar Strokes Getty Vinegar Strokes is the stage name of Daniel Jacobs. Many will recognise the ultra fierce drag queen for appearing on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. She finished eighth on the BBC Three show. Nathan Henry Nathan is best known for appearing on MTV’s Geordie Shore which he joined in 2015. The same year, he started dating Craig Richards – however, the pair later split, which saw Nathan take part on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2019. Ryan-Mark Parsons Getty Images Media personality and columnist Ryan-Mark Parsons is best known for being the youngest ever candidate on BBC One’s reality The Apprentice. Eating with My Ex will see him go for dinner with one of his exes, but will they be able to settle their differences?