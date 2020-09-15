The series has even returned to its original format of two hour-long episodes a week - talk about reem!

So when is it on? Which cast members are back? And more importantly, what's the story this time?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is TOWIE on telly?

The scripted reality series made its return to ITVBe on Sunday September 13th at 9pm.

Episodes will air twice weekly on Sundays and Wednesdays and will be roughly an hour each.

Speaking of the 10-year anniversary, Head of Unscripted for Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff previously told The Sun: “We are so excited to get the iconic TOWIE back on people’s screens, twice a week, for what is going to be a huge Anniversary season.

"It’ll be back with a bang to celebrate 10 phenomenal years with our amazing cast and see the return of some very familiar faces."

The Only Way is Essex

How did the coronavirus affect TOWIE?

The ITVBe show was forced to cancel filming of series 26. The spring run of the show usually begins with a trip abroad - last year the cast went to Thailand and this series they were due to jet to Tenerife, but travel restrictions made this impossible.

Instead of attempting to film virtually or - here's an idea - in Essex itself, ITV announced that the series would be postponed.

Who are the cast in series 26?

Amy Childs and her daughter Polly ITV

The Only Way is Essex had a big cast shake-up last year, for series 24, so it's likely there could be some changes for 2020.

It was recently revealed that Jayden Beales and Chloe Ross will not be returning to the show.

Sam Mucklow also quit TOWIE in October to allow his romance with pregnant girlfriend Shelby Tribble to flourish away from the cameras.

Favourites Gemma Collins, Chloe Sims, Diags and Lockie have made a return to the show, as well as former TOWIE star Fran Parman - who left the show two years ago.

TOWIE original Amy Childs has also made a comeback, and enjoyed some scenes with her daughter Polly, three, on the first episode.

Former stars James 'Arg' Argent and Lauren Goodger have all said they'd like to come back to be a part of the 10th anniversary celebrations.

So, it's likely we could see more of our favourites back on screen!

What has happened in series 26 so far?

Dan Edgar and Amber Turner ITV

Despite months of being in lockdown, the crew returned to filming with lots of drama still brewing.

Essex royalty Amy Childs returned to the ITVBe, but she appeared to have some unresolved issues with Bobby.

Meanwhile Chloe Sims revealed she and her bestie Pete were no longer speaking.

Yaz and Lockie rekindled their romance after years of ups and downs, however, Amber insisted on finding out whether Lockie's intentions were genuine.

Chloe B’s presence in Essex has continued to cause a stir in Essex, with Ella suspecting she had been spending time with her ex-boyfriend, and power couple Frankie and Harry clashing over an exchange between Chloe B and Harry.

Elsewhere, Gatsby has been self-isolating at home after returning from Los Angeles, although the crowd have been doing their best to virtually involve him in the happenings around Essex.

TOWIE is on ITVBe on Sundays and Wednesdays at 9pm. To see what else is on TV in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.