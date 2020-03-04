As insider said: "Everyone's talking about it – the cast members who were due to go have been told it's not happening now and they're rethinking plans.

"The last thing anyone would want is for them to be in danger and they're following travel advice when filming."

The ITVBe series isn't the first project to face delays following the outbreak – Disney's China release date for the upcoming Mulan remake has been pushed back, with no plans yet regarding when Chinese audiences will get to see the film.

More like this

Liu Yifei as Mulan in the 2020 live action remake

Advertisement

Meanwhile an open letter published on the fan site MI6: The Home of James Bond 007 recently called for No Time To Die producers to push back the Jame Bond film's April release date. EON, MGM, and Universal have yet to respond to the letter, and the world premiere in London remains set for 31st March.