It read, "It is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events," and also argued that with several of the films publicity tours, including those in China, South Korea, and Japan already cancelled, it made sense to alter the release date.

As things stand the world premiere is set to go ahead in London on 31st March, but the open letter suggests that to not make appropriate changes would pose a huge public health risk.

"Hundreds of fans and celebrities from around the world will be flying to the UK to attend," the open letter read.

"The Royal Albert Hall capacity is above the 5,000 limit that affected countries are banning for public gatherings. Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the type of publicity anyone wants."

The letter ends with the suggestion that a summer release would be more suitable – and argued that most fans would not mind a slightly longer wait if it meant preventing a health risk

As yet, there has been no response from Eon, MGM and Universal.

No Time to Die is currently slated for a UK release date of 2nd April