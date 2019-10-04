With series 26 set to air this Autumn on ITVBe, here's how you can watch the upcoming series, previous episodes and spin-off shows!

How to watch The Only Way is Essex

TOWIE has been airing on ITVBe since 2014, and aired on ITV2 before then. Series 26 will be available to watch two days a week on the network from Sunday September 13th at 9pm.

You can watch previous series on ITV Hub, iTunes, Britbox or Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy seasons 1-2 as a DVD box set though there's also a DVD collection.

Is The Only Way is Essex on Netflix?

Series have been available to watch on Netflix in the past, however, they've since been removed.

What is The Only Way is Essex about?

It's strange to think that it was 10 years ago that TOWIE first aired.

The show explores the lives of a group of young people living in Essex, in particular their romantic relationships and arguments.

The situations in the series are sometimes manufactured, but the producers maintain that the series is not scripted - the planning by the producers just adds structure to the show.

The show's name is a play on words, based on its theme tune The Only Way is Up by Yazz. It is filmed just a few days before episodes are released.

Who narrates The Only Way is Essex?

The series is narrated by Denise van Outen, who has previously worked on The Big Breakfast and was a judge on Ireland's Got Talent.

Who stars in The Only Way is Essex?

Chloe Meadows, Courtney Green and Amber Turner from The Only Way Is Essex (Getty Images)

The series has featured many - ahem - 'sorts' over its 10-year tenure.

Original cast members include: Sisters Sam and Billie Faiers, Mario Falcone, James 'Arg' Argent, Joey Essex and Lauren Goodger, who seems keen to return for the 10th anniversary celebrations.

The show had a big cast shake-up last year, for series 24, so it's likely there could be more changes in 2020.

It's already been confirmed that Jayden Beales and Chloe Ross will not be returning to the show, and Sam Mucklow also quit TOWIE in October to allow his romance with pregnant girlfriend Shelby Tribble to flourish away from the cameras.

The 2019 cast consisted of: James Bennewith, Courtney Green, Pete Wicks, Georgia Kousoulou, Clelia Theodorou, Chloe Sims, Gemma Collins, Bobby-Cole Norris, James Lock, Tommy Mallet, Dan Edgar, Liam Blackwell, Chloe Meadows, Cara De La Hoyde, Nathan Massey, Yazmin Oukhellou, Shelby Tribble, Sam Mucklow, Saffron Lempriere, Demi Sims, and newcomers Clare & Chloe Brockett, Tom McDonnell Harry Lee, Chloe Ross, Joey Turner, Kelsey Stratford, Ella Wise and Jayden Beales.

The series has launched careers beyond the series for some stars, including ex-partners Joey Essex and Megan McKenna, who featured together on Celebs Go Dating, Mark Wright who moved to Los Angeles to present on Extra, Gemma Collins who has starred in a string of reality TV shows as well as her own, and Sam and Billie Faiers who landed their own hit, The Mummy Diaries.

Where is The Only Way is Essex filmed?

The series is filmed in and around Brentwood, Essex, as well as spin-offs in Marbella and Thailand.

How many seasons of The Only Way is Essex are there?

So far, there have been 25 seasons, and nearly 300 episodes. The 26th series will air later this year with 18 new episodes.

Series 26 of The Only Way is Essex starts on ITVBe on September 13th. For more suggestions on what to watch now check out our TV Guide, our best series on Netfix guide, best movies on Netflix or the best shows on Amazon Prime.