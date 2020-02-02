But who are the Casa Amor bombshells? Here's everything you need to know about the exciting line-up.

Who are the Casa Amor cast members?

Jade Affleck

Jade Affleck - Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Sales professional

From: Yarm

Instagram: @jadeaffleck

Jade describes herself as "fit, fun and feisty," with the fighting talk to back it up. She has her eye on Luke M, Finley and Callum, saying: "Some guys are coupled up but that’s a minor setback for me, I’ll do anything it takes to get my man."

Priscilla Anyabu

Priscilla Anyabu - Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Model and operations manager

From: Battersea

Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_

Priscilla says she gets along with new people easily and that Mike, Nas and Luke M are the three lads she fancies the most. Describing herself as "outgoing, kind and stylish," she has won the Miss Face of Africa beauty pageant and appeared in several music videos.

Jamie McCann

Jamie McCann - Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Eyelash technician

From: North Ayrshire

Instagram: @jamielouux

Having recently come out of a six-year relationship, Jamie says she has high standards and is looking for a man to woo her with true romance. Describing herself as "outgoing and a bit extra," she has her eye on Wallace and Callum in the villa.

Molly Smith

Molly Smith - Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Model

From: Manchester

Instagram: @mollysmith19

Molly describes herself as easy to get on with but won't be taking a backseat role in the villa, saying: "I usually get what I want." Right now, the only fella she has her eye on is Luke M. "I like how he dresses, I like how he styles his hair, he seems really into his fashion. He seems confident as well which I really like."

Eva Zapico

Eva Zapico - Key Facts

Age: 21

Job: Recruitment consultant

From: Bromley

Instagram: @evazapico

Eva says she's "funny, sassy and confident" and is looking for a "real alpha male." Right now, she's got her eye on Mike and Nas, believing they have the best personalities of the boys in the villa.

Natalia Zoppa

Natalia Zoppa - Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Student and club promoter

From: Manchester

Instagram: @nataliazoppa

Natalia says she can be "a bit weird sometimes" but likes to make people laugh. She finds people "who need to be the centre of attention" are a turn off, nor does she want anyone with a wandering eye. Right now, she's interested in Callum, Finn and Luke M.

Biggs Chris

Biggs Chris - Key Facts

Age: 27

Job: Car body repair specialist

From: Glasgow

Instagram: @biggschrisx

Biggs says he's "all about being funny and bringing a funny vibe. A sexy, funny vibe of course..." He also describes himself as "happy 24/7," so he wants someone who can match that level of energy. He has his eye on Sophie, Rebecca and Jess at the moment.

George Day

George Day - Key Facts

Age: 27

Job: Estate agent

From: Southampton

George is certainly not lacking confidence, saying "I’m definitely going to go into Love Island and turn heads. I’m pristine, my hair, beard, tan, teeth and my style is spicy." Unsurprisingly, he thinks he's a 10/10. In the villa, he has his eye on Paige, Siannise and Jess.

Alexi Eraclides

Alexi Eraclides - Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Butler in the buff

From: Essex

Instagram: @alexieraclides

Alexi describes himself as "funny, cheeky and confident" and isn't afraid to step on people's toes if it means getting the girl of his dreams. He fancies Shaughna, Demi and also Jess, who he has actually met before on a night out.

Josh Kempton

Josh Kempton - Key Facts

Age: 21

Job: Model

From: Surrey

Instagram: @joshuakempton

Josh describes himself as a 10/10, saying "you've got to back yourself." He also says that he's competitive and a "sore loser," with eyes for Rebecca, Sophie and Jess in the villa.

Ched Uzor

Ched Uzor - Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Scaffolder

From: Suffolk

Instagram: @ched.uzor

Ched says that he gets a lot of compliments on his arms which isn't surprising because they are indeed humongous. He's looking for an "ambitious and driven" woman, but more importantly, someone that his mum would like. At the moment, he's interested in Rebecca, Sophie and Siannise.

Jordan Waobikeze

Jordan Waobikeze - Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Administrator

From: London

Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze

Jordan is an "easygoing, cheeky and spontaneous" guy, looking to "bring energy and fun to the villa." He says he's attracted to "all of the girls" in the villa right now and so doesn't have his eye on anyone specific. One of his hobbies is knitting and apparently he's "pretty good at it," so that's a turn-up for the books.

Who are the existing cast members?

The islanders in the main villa are as follows:

Casa Amor often shows up towards the middle of each Love Island series.

It was first introduced in season three, which aired in 2017, and certainly caught viewers’ attention.

Just a stone’s throw from the original villa, new islanders reside in a second villa in a bid to tempt the originals away from their couples – if they manage to turn any heads, they get to stay as a fully-fledged islander.

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm