Will there be a Casa Amor in Love Island 2020?

Yes! A secret second villa will feature in the 2020 Winter series.

What is Love Island's Casa Amor?

Casa Amor often shows up towards the middle of each Love Island series.

It was first introduced in season three, which aired in 2017, and certainly caught viewers' attention.

In a twist of fate, bosses introduced a second villa to the show, called Casa Amor.

Just a stone's throw from the original villa, new islanders reside there in a bid to tempt the originals away from their couples - if they manage to turn any heads, they get to stay as a fully-fledged islander.

Who are the Casa Amor bombshells?

You can find out more information about each new contestant here.

What are some of the most memorable moments from Casa Amor?

Casa Amor has been home to some of the biggest twists of recent years.

In 2017, eventual winner Kem Cetinay had been going steady with Amber Davies, but Chyna Ellis turned his head and the pair got very close indeed.

The next year, Josh Denzel famously dumped Georgia "Loyal" Steel when he found himself drawn to Kaz Crossley.

And just six months ago, Michael Griffiths decided to dump fan-favourite Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides while Anna Vakili was drawn to Ovi Soko, despite being in a romantic coupling with Jordan Hames.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Saturday 12th January 2020.