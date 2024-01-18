When both Cornish and Poole were confirmed to be on the Love Island All Stars line-up, speculation ensued on whether their reunion would go smoothly or prove awkward.

Matters became worse when the initial coupling, decided on by the public, saw the two of them put together, with Cornish announcing his departure from the programme mere days later.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In a new statement, Cornish explained: "After a few amazing days in the Villa, I’ve made the decision to leave Love Island: All Stars as I’ve realised that now isn’t the right time for me to find love as I would never want to force a connection.

"I have no regrets whatsoever as I’m so glad I got to enjoy my time in the Villa reuniting with some familiar faces as well finally getting an opportunity to clear the air with Liberty.

"I wish her and all of the other Islanders the very best and will be cheering them all on from home."

It was confirmed that Cornish would be leaving Love Island All Stars at the end of Tuesday's episode, with the full scene playing out last night as the former engineer gathered his contestants for a goodbye.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole on Love Island All Stars. ITV

He said: "Everyone: can we go to the fire pit for a minute? I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with. I just want to let you all know I am going tonight."

Cornish and Poole proceeded to have an emotional private chat, where they complimented each other for maturing since their earlier appearance on the show, before sharing a final hug.

Read more:

"I just wanted you to have a good chance at finding love as well," said Poole.

Cornish responded: "I can't just fake things for the sake of it. The best thing for me to do is take myself out of the situation. I've had a wicked time."

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2. Stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.